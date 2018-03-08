Rick Ross Updates Fans on Social Media After Health Scare: 'Ain't Nothing Like Home'

Rick Ross has resurfaced on social media with a message for his fans after returning home from the hospital.

The 42-year-old rapper, née William Leonard Roberts, shared a black and white photo to Instagram early Thursday, writing, “Ain’t nothing like home 🙏🏼.”

“I love y’all,” he added, signing the post with his initials, “WLR.”

In the photo he wore a jacket that read “Black Bottle Boys” across the back and clutched a bottle of Belaire champagne as he leaned one hand against the wall.

Ross was found “unresponsive” in his Miami mansion on Thursday. According to a Davie Police Department report obtained by PEOPLE and first published by The Blast, someone at the home called 911 at 3:34 a.m. for emergency medical support — saying a person matching the hip hop mogul’s description was “breathing heavy” and “slobbing out the mouth.”

According to TMZ, he was discharged early Monday morning following a four-day hospitalization, where he was placed in the intensive care unit and hooked up to an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine (ECMO) — a device which aids heart and lung functions. Ross was reported to continue to receive care at home.

The musician has had a history of seizures, suffering two within six hours of each other in 2011 (his private jet was required to make an emergency landing each time), the Associated Press reported at the time.

After the incident, he reevaluated and revamped his lifestyle, which used to include sleeping three hours a night, feasting on 24-oz. steaks at 4 a.m. and weighing in at 350 lbs., according to a Men’s Health profile. He told Men’s Health in its September 2016 issue that he changed his diet and incorporated exercise into his days, resulting in losing 75 lbs.

“I’m happy,” Ross told the magazine. “I’m still losing weight, and now I’m starting to build hard muscle in places.”

TMZ also reported that Ross has postponed his daughter Toie’s Sweet 16 birthday party, which was reportedly scheduled for March 17, in the wake of his health scare.