Rick Parfitt, Guitarist for Status Quo, Dies at Age 68

Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt has died after suffering from a severe infection at the age of 68, his family and manager confirmed in a statement.

The British rocker was taken into hospital in Marbella, Spain, on Thursday due to complications with a previous shoulder injury. He passed away at the hospital on Saturday around lunchtime, his family and manager said in the statement.

“This tragic news comes at a time when Rick was hugely looking forward to launching a solo career with an album and autobiography planned for 2017 following his departure from Status Quo’s touring activities on medical advice,” they said. “He will be sorely missed by his family, friends, fellow band members, management, crew and his dedicated legion of fans from throughout the world, gained through 50 years of monumental success with Status Quo.”

Parfitt leaves his wife Lyndsay, their 8-year-old twins Tommy and Lily and his adult children, Rick and Harry.

Rick Parfitt Jr. took to Twitter to mourn his father’s passing.

“I cannot describe the sadness I feel right now,” he wrote. “To many he was a rockstar, to me he was simply ‘Dad’, and I loved him hugely.”

The musician, who also wrote many of the band’s songs, had experienced numerous health setbacks over the years, including a quadruple heart bypass in 1997, a throat cancer scare in 2005 and a heart attack in 2011. In October, Parfitt announced that he would no longer be performing with Status Quo after suffering a heart attack over the summer.