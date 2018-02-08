Richie Sambora and Orianthi Duet on Sonny & Cher's 'I Got You Babe' Just in Time for Valentine's Day

Nicole Sands
February 08, 2018 03:30 PM

Love is in the air and RSO is on the speakers!

To kick off the Valentine’s Day festivities, Richie Sambora and Orianthi have released a modern rendition of Sonny Cher’s 1965 hit “I Got You Babe” on Thursday.

“‘I Got You Babe’ is one of the best duets of all time and it’s a song that reminds us that true affection has no limitations,” the couple said in a joint statement to PEOPLE. “Ori and I loved paying homage to this timeless Sonny & Cher classic.”

When the former Bon Jovi guitarist, 58, first met the Australian singer, 33, in Hawaii in 2013, sparks flew — both creatively and romantically. Now, the match made in heaven has a whole lot of love to spread to their fans. The pair are also releasing a new original song titled “Forever All the Way.”

“We’ve been doing our own duets and writing so much music together as RSO, and ‘Forever All The Way’ is a song we wrote about sincere commitment,” they added. “And just like Valentine’s Day, this song isn’t only about romance, it’s also about love for a child, a parent, a friend, or a family member.”

Joseph Llanes

After writing nearly 70 songs over a two-year period, RSO’s first release came in September 2017 in the form of a five-song EP called Rise. Their debut full-length album is due out in April.

RELATED VIDEO: How Well Do People Know Their Rock ‘n’ Roll Icons?

“I Got You Babe” and “Forever All The Way” are available for purchase and download now.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Get your People daily dose

Subscribe to the daily newsletter for the latest celebrity news.
Sign up Now