Love is in the air and RSO is on the speakers!

To kick off the Valentine’s Day festivities, Richie Sambora and Orianthi have released a modern rendition of Sonny & Cher’s 1965 hit “I Got You Babe” on Thursday.

“‘I Got You Babe’ is one of the best duets of all time and it’s a song that reminds us that true affection has no limitations,” the couple said in a joint statement to PEOPLE. “Ori and I loved paying homage to this timeless Sonny & Cher classic.”

When the former Bon Jovi guitarist, 58, first met the Australian singer, 33, in Hawaii in 2013, sparks flew — both creatively and romantically. Now, the match made in heaven has a whole lot of love to spread to their fans. The pair are also releasing a new original song titled “Forever All the Way.”

“We’ve been doing our own duets and writing so much music together as RSO, and ‘Forever All The Way’ is a song we wrote about sincere commitment,” they added. “And just like Valentine’s Day, this song isn’t only about romance, it’s also about love for a child, a parent, a friend, or a family member.”

Joseph Llanes

After writing nearly 70 songs over a two-year period, RSO’s first release came in September 2017 in the form of a five-song EP called Rise. Their debut full-length album is due out in April.

“I Got You Babe” and “Forever All The Way” are available for purchase and download now.