Who knew rocker and guitarist Richie Sambora can croon with the best of them?

On Friday, the legendary guitarist and singer will show off his singing skills when he performs his rendition of Bing Crosby’s famous ditty, “Where the Turf Meets the Surf” to kick off the 2017 Breeder’s Cup World Championships at the famed Del Mar Racetrack, which overlooks the Pacific Ocean.

During opening ceremonies, the horse-race-loving Sambora will sing the nostalgic song – which happens to be the official anthem of the historic track.

Crosby wrote the tune about the glamorous, oceanfront racetrack he founded in 1937 with other legendary Hollywood stars including Pat O’Brien, Gary Cooper and Oliver Hardy.

“It’s an honor to be asked — and a thrill to sing — the iconic Bing Crosby hit at the track he built, where so many great people experienced such fond memories,” the Songwriters Hall of Famer and former Bon Jovi guitarist tells PEOPLE.

Joining him onstage Friday is his longtime girlfriend, platinum-selling guitarist Orianthi Panagaris.

The two will don 1940s attire as a tribute to Cosby, he says.

The Jersey-born star who grew up going to the track with his father owns two racehorses and has headlined the Kentucky Derby’s glittering Barnstable Brown gala for years. Still, he can’t wait to return to the track where Hollywood’s biggest stars have gathered for decades.

“Del Mar is like no other,” says Sambora. “It’s still cool as ever!”

Careerwise, Sambora is busy. He and his new band with Orianthi, RSO, just released their first record – Rise. He and his former band, Bon Jovi, are also nominated for the 2018 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Beyond the music, Sambora is also touching lives. Earlier this year, he launched CSNAPS (Charity Snaps), an app that monetizes shared images and personal stories to raise funds for those in need. By “experiencing a selfless act together,” as he says, fans can take pictures, which he calls Fan CSNAPS, with celebrities while making a donation to the star’s registered charity of choice.

“The opportunity to give is probably the most extraordinary thing you can do,” Sambora says.