Richard Marx stepped in to “Hold on to the Flight” — and a fellow passenger aboard his Korean Air flight who became violent and started attacking the crew, as well as other passengers.

The ’80s heartthrob was traveling from Hanoi, Vietnam to Seoul, Korea with his wife Daisy Fuentes when the whole ordeal took place.

Both Fuentes and Marx took to social media to share photos of their experience, and Fuentes writes that her husband jumped in to help diffuse the situation that the staff struggled to handle. Fuentes posted on her Instagram page a collage of photos showing the alleged attacker being held by Marx and the flight attendants — including one with a Taser in hand.

“On our flight from Hanoi to Seoul a guy sitting in the next row from us got crazy & started attacking the flight attendants & passengers. When he started pushing the female staff and pulling them by the hair @therichardmarx was the first to help subdue him,” she captioned the post.

She continued: “This went on for FOUR hrs. I feel horrible for the abuse the staff had to endure but no one was prepared for this. They never fully got control of him. They didn’t know how to use the taser & they didn’t know how to secure the rope around him (he got loose from their rope restraints 3 times).”

The couple each included a promise in their posts that they would upload a full video of the incident, which Marx writes the crew was “completely ill-equipped to handle.”

We have video of entire chaotic and dangerous event on @KoreanAir_KE 480. Lasted 4 hours. Crew completely ill-equipped to handle situation. — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) December 20, 2016

Korean Air 480 pic.twitter.com/Ai9U6CV3qA — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) December 20, 2016

“The all female crew was clueless and not trained as to how to restrain this psycho,” Marx wrote in a Facebook post. “Heading home to Los Angeles soon but Korean Air should be sanctioned for not knowing how to handle a situation like this without passenger interference.”

He added: “My wife and I are safe but one crew member and two passengers were injured.”

After such a hectic situation, hopefully the two will be able to take a moment to relax while celebrating their one-year wedding anniversary later this week.

A rep for Marx could not be reached for comment.