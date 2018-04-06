If there’s one rumor Beyoncé’s stepdad Richard Lawson is not crazy in love about, it’d have to be #whobitbeyonce.

The 71-year-old actor popped by PEOPLE Now to talk about his new 10-episode legal drama series In Contempt alongside co-stars Erica Ash and Christian Keyes, when he revealed his thoughts on Beyoncé bite gate, which was introduced by actress Tiffany Haddish.

“Listen, drop it, that’s my suggestion. Drop it, it’s just a bunch of crap,” he says. “I think Tiffany just took advantage of a moment [and] tried to move the needle for her own thing.”

“There’s nothing to it,” he continues.

During a recent interview with GQ, the Girls Trip star, 38, revealed the epic story behind her infamous selfie with the Queen Bee that was captured during a post-JAY-Z concert party.

“There was this actress there that’s just, like, doing the mostest,” Haddish said before adding, “She bit Beyoncé in the face.”

“So Beyoncé stormed away, went up to JAY-Z, and was like, ‘Jay! Come here! This bitch—’ and snatched him,” she continues. “They went to the back of the room. I was like, ‘What just happened?’ And Beyoncé’s friend walked up and was like, ‘Can you believe this bitch just bit Beyoncé?'”

But after the unnamed actress approached Haddish later that night to tell her to stop dancing, she gave Beyoncé a heads up that she wasn’t afraid to scuffle.

“I’m going to beat somebody ass at your party. I just want to let you know that,” Haddish claimed she told Beyoncé,” but the “Run the World” singer calmed her down, telling her to go on with her night and just “have fun,” which led to their selfie.

But Haddish just couldn’t ‘drop it,’ as Lawson would say.

“Near the end of the party, Beyoncé’s at the bar, so I said to Beyoncé, ‘Did she really bite you?’ She was like, ‘Yeah.’ I was like, ‘She gonna get her ass beat tonight,'” she said.

In an attempt to appease Haddish, Beyoncé apparently said, “‘Tiffany, no. Don’t do that. That bitch is on drugs. She not even drunk. The bitch is on drugs. She not like that all the time. Just chill.'”

And aside from the bite, it also appears the same actress was also getting too close to Beyoncé’s husband at the bash.

Haddish previously said in a preview for TV One’s UNCENSORED, “[The actress] touched JAY-Z’s chest and Beyoncé came walking up like…’Biitttchhh!’ But, she didn’t say that. But her demeanor, her body from the way she walked up on them said, ‘Get your hands off my man’s chest.'”

