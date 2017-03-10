5 Things to Know About Nicki Minaj’s Archenemy, Rapper Remy Ma

Nicki Minaj is no stranger to drama in the spotlight and the latest in her long history of verbal sparring-mates (Miley, Mariah, Iggy, oh my) is none other than rapper and reality TV star Remy Ma.

Thursday night, Minaj, 34, gave fans a whole set of new tunes to groove to when she dropped three new songs with a plethora of responses to Remy Ma’s Internet-breaking diss track “ShETHER.”

Remy Ma, 36 — whose nearly 7-minute chart-topping diss track nearly broke the Internet — has yet to strike back, but Minaj gave her a deadline of 72 hours.

Truth be told, Minaj and Remy Ma have had beef for years on end now. But just who is the woman fueling the 10-time Grammy-nominated rapper’s latest fiery tracks?

Here are five things you need to know about Remy Ma:

1. She and Minaj have been frenemies for a decade.

Though early in her career Minaj lauded fellow female rapper Remy Ma, their “friendship” all but ended in July 2007 after a then-budding Minaj released her “Dirty Money” freestyle, targeting a fellow female rapper, which Remy Ma felt could be her. That same summer, Remy Ma confronted Minaj at a mixtape release party to ask who, exactly, she had been spitting lines about.

On top of the drama about their lyrical feud, rumors began swirling about the two Grammy-nominated rappers being romantic lovers. Both denied they dated and things became a whole lot more complicated when a woman reportedly claiming to be Remy Ma’s ex-girlfriend surfaced and very closely resembled Minaj.

From there, the rappers went their separate ways — one up and one down. Minaj’s career was just taking off in 2008 when Remy Ma was sentenced to prison. Upon her prison release, Remy Ma suggested the long-brewing feud was over and publicly congratulated Minaj on winning the best female hip-hop artist award at the BET Awards in 2016.

But jumpstarting her post-prison career, Remy Ma made tracks imitating several of Minaj’s hits, including “Truffle Butter” and “Monster.” In a shoutout to her hater, Minaj released two 2017 tracks — Gucci Mane’s “Make Love” and Jason Derulo’s “Swalla” — where she alluded to her conflicts with Remy Ma for the first time since becoming famous.

Let the disses begin.

2. She served six years in prison for shooting a member of her entourage.

In July 2007 after celebrating her birthday in New York City, Remy Ma got into a dispute with one of her girlfriends, Makeda Barnes-Joseph, when she accused her of stealing $3,000 out of her purse. The fight led to an altercation, which ended in Remy Ma shooting Barnes-Joseph twice in the stomach.

In 2008, the rapper was sentenced to prison at Bedford Hills Correctional Facility for Women for eight years, but actually only spent six years behind bars after being convicted of illegal weapon possession, assault and attempted coercion. Remy Ma was released in August 2014.

Immediately upon her release, Remy Ma told Billboard, “I’m going to get my hair done. I’m going to get my nails done. People see me as this rough tomboy. I’m a girly girl.”

3. She almost got married behind bars.

“We always wanted to keep our personal lives personal, so that’s why we never went public with our relationship,” Remy Ma’s now-husband, rapper Papoose told MTV News in 2008 after she went off to jail. “Right now, I just feel like she gotta live through me. We were scheduled to be married on a yacht April 27th. But due to circumstances beyond our control, we are now making arrangements to be married in prison.”

You will NEVER know your woman's full potential until you assure her she's the only 1 in your life #leadbyexample #blacklove happy #valentinesday A post shared by Papoose Mackie (@papoosepapoose) on Feb 14, 2017 at 2:43pm PST

But Remy Ma’s jailhouse wedding plans were foiled after Papoose was allegedly found to be in possession of a skeleton key that prison officials claimed could be used to open handcuffs. Believing he was trying to break Remy Ma out of jail, officials reportedly banned Papoose from visiting her for six months.

My anniversary is just 2 days away and I've been looking through all my wedding photos. I was so happy when I finally saw my "BLACKLOVE" wedding ring @acedajeweler did a great job💍 …question, when is a good time to start upgrading your wedding ring?😉🤔😏 #remyma #remymafia #barz A post shared by Remy Ma (@remyma) on Dec 15, 2016 at 5:18pm PST

In March 2016, the pair formally tied the knot with the extravagant affair they always dreamt of. The event was featured on season 6 of Love & Hip Hop: New York.

4. She revealed details of her miscarriage on reality TV.

Remy Ma and Papoose announced in June 2016 that they were expecting their first child together, but chose to keep quiet about the pregnancy since then.

But VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: New York documented sad news for the couple as the rapper revealed on the Jan. 23 episode that she suffered a devastating miscarriage. The couple, who each have a child from a previous relationship, also learned she may no longer be able to conceive naturally.

“First, thank you to everyone that sent their congrats as well as condolences,” Remy Ma captioned a heartbreaking video shared to her Instagram. “This was a hard time for me & my husband & we thought long and hard before deciding to share this part of our lives with you all.”

“I never for one second thought that it would end like this for me in the hospital,” she said in the video. “I have stitches in my stomach and no baby. Today I was thinking of names and planning the nursery.”

5. She may be teaming up with Lil Kim and Cardi B. for a “Ladies Night” remake.

Twenty years after the original “Ladies Night” dropped in 1997, Lil’ Kim revealed plans for a remake of the classic hit.

While on stage performing during a Hip-Hop & Soul Weekend Getaway concert in Reading, Pennsylvania, Lil’ Kim spoke about a possible reunion with Remy Ma and Cardi to reestablish the rap anthem “Not Tonight (Ladies Night Remix)” from her Nothing to Lose soundtrack.

“Let me give a shout out to my beautiful sisters that were on this stage earlier,” Kim said at the concert, which also featured Cardi B. and Remy Ma. “Cardi B, that’s baby! Remy, bitch, I f—ing love your ass. That’s my baby. Maybe y’all might see something in the future. How ’bout that? Another ‘Ladies Night.’ We might be due for that.”