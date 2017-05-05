The couple that sings together … may not always stay together, but they do provide the world with everlasting duets to get us through our loneliest nights.

These past and present romantic partners gave us some of our favorite true love-inspired tracks of all time, and in doing so, put a major dent in our chocolate budgets.

1. Beyoncé & Jay Z

Music’s first couple collaborated on a number of hits throughout the years, including “Crazy in Love,” “’03 Bonnie and Clyde,” and “Upgrade U.” But the spouses of nine years brought so much heat to their 2014 Grammys performance of “Drunk In Love” that we were seriously concerned about the risk of TVs bursting into flame. Also downright incendiary was the video for the track, which featured the pair drinking and dancing on a beach.

2. Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton

The Voice coaches-turned-lovebirds performed their duet “Go Ahead and Break My Heart” on the show that brought them together, barley breaking eye contact as they belted it out. “I’m excited because this is a song Gwen and I feel so close to for obvious reasons. It’s as brutally honest and straightforward as you can be in a love song,” Shelton told PEOPLE about the collaboration, following the performance.

3. John Mayer & Katy Perry

Yes, this happened. The musicians dated on-and-off from 2012 to 2015, debuting “Who You Love” in 2013. In the rodeo-themed video, they exchange longing glances, tenderly sing in each other’s ears, and even mount a bull. “Relationships are kind of like riding a bull — you hold on for dear life. Sometimes you get a little buck here and there, but you get back on,” Perry explained on Good Morning America.

4. Mac Miller & Ariana Grande

Grande confirmed her relationship with the rapper in September 2016, three months before the video dropped for their collaboration “My Favorite Part.” The couple had a playful time performing the track for Miller’s Audience Network concert special. At the concert, Miller told PEOPLE that working on the song was what first brought them together. “I wrote that love song before I saw her. We’re very good friends first and foremost,” he said. “We made that song and started becoming close again. It’s very dope and I like how that worked out.”

5. Jessica Simpson & Nick Lachey

Among the many priceless things their union gave society (Newlyweds!) was the breathy duet “Where You Are.” The pair didn’t spare the romance while performing it on The View in 2000, and while their marriage ended in 2006, the memory and video footage of their passionate performance will live on forever.

6. Faith Hill & Tim McGraw

Hill and McGraw, who tied the knot in 1996, clearly have no qualms about mixing work and pleasure. Their duets include “Like We Never Loved At All,” “It’s Your Love,” and “Meanwhile Back at Mama’s.” Among their most memorable is 2007’s “I Need You.” In the video, the pair gets up close and personal as they serenade one another in a candlelit house. You know, typical couple stuff.

7. Jason Derulo & Jordin Sparks

The singers ended their three-year relationship in 2014, but not before putting their pipes together on “Vertigo.” Derulo and Sparks performed the heartfelt tune at a Walmart Soundcheck event, where the affection was palpable.

8. Ashley Tisdale & Christopher French

Married in 2014, Tisdale and her husband performed “one of our all-time favorite songs” on her YouTube channel. We can practically see hearts coming out of their eyes as they sing an acoustic version of “Shut Up and Dance” in the video.

9. Big Sean & Jhené Aiko

After working on a number of singles together throughout the years, the couple formed musical duo Twenty88 in 2016. The rappers performed “On the Way” from their group’s self-titled album on a May 2016 episode of The Late Late Show.

10. Marc Anthony & Jennifer Lopez

Long before their 2004 marriage, Anthony was featured on “No Me Ames” from Lopez’s debut studio album. The tear-jerking video tells the story of lovers torn apart by a terminal illness. The stars divorced in 2014, but remain friends and co-parents to twins Emme and Max, and even shared an onstage kiss while performing “Olvídame y Pega la Vuelta” at the 2016 Latin Grammy Awards.