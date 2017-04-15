Radiohead’s Coachella Set Interrupted Twice by Technical Difficulties, Upsetting Fans

Sounds problems plagued Radiohead’s performance at Coachella Music and Arts Festival Friday night — prompting the band to leave the stage twice during their headlining set and causing frustration for fans.

The trouble first began on the Coachella main stage during the third song of their set (2o16’s “Ful Stop”), Variety reported, causing the band to come to a full stop while the sound from the speakers were restored.

The band made it through one more song — 1997’s “Airbag” — before the audio glitch occurred again, Billboard reported, cutting out midway through 2007’s “15 Step.”

The sound dropout was met with several bursts of violent feedback, as heard on both the main stage speakers and the live stream audio, Pitchfork reported.

Sound keeps cutting out during #radiohead at coachella 😢 #someonesgettingfired

Radiohead then left the stage while technicians addressed the error — only to return and have the same problem recur during their performance of 1997’s “Let Down.”

That problem forced Radiohead off the stage for a second time.

When the band returned, frontman Thom York addressed the issue, Billboard reported — asking the crowd “Can you actually hear me?”

“I’d like to tell a joke to lighten the mood. But we’re Radiohead so f— it,” he joked.

They then played the rest of their two-hour set, 22-track set — which included their hits like “Karma Police,” “Paranoid Android” and “Creep.”

While it appeared the band showed patience and professionalism in the face of adversity, their fans were less than happy — many slamming Coachella on Twitter.

Sound issues with your headliner. Not cool @coachella… especially with the headliner being @radiohead — Henry Tran (@H_2the_izzle_T) April 15, 2017

The terrible sound problems during the Radiohead set @coachella are making me sad. pic.twitter.com/u7uWqW67oH — Eva Roca (@EvaRoca) April 15, 2017

the sound totally went out for everyone… they just took radiohead off the stage lol. — Daniel (@Material541) April 15, 2017

And Radiohead's sound is out for I think the seventh time now? I'm losing count. This sucks so bad for them. Feel terrible #coachella — Gerrick D. Kennedy (@GerrickKennedy) April 15, 2017

In addition to Radiohead, this year’s festivities include performances by Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, Lorde, Bon Iver, Future, DJ Khaled and more.

Those unable to afford the steep ticket price can live stream select performances from the festival on YouTube.