Rachel Platten is proving there’s more to her music than just her inspirational hits.

The pop singer-songwriter is gearing up to release her new album, and PEOPLE has an exclusive first listen of her new song, “Collide,” inspired by her husband, Kevin Lazan, whom she married in 2012.

“‘Collide’ is about not wanting to hide yourself and being super comfortable with the person that you’re with — so comfortable that you want to leave the lights on,” Platten, 36, tells PEOPLE. “I wrote it on a day when I was feeling extra into my husband and how he makes me feel perfect in my skin.”

The track is off of her upcoming sophomore album Waves, and is a follow-up to her late-summer anthem “Broken Glass” and upbeat tell-off tune “Perfect for You.”

After finding success with a string of empowering hits like “Fight Song” and “Stand By You” from her debut album Wildfire, Platten told PEOPLE earlier this month that she’s hoping to show a more unguarded side of herself with her new music.

“The message that I want to get across is that you’re good as you are,” Platten said. “I will take my mask off and show you who I really am, and show you my vulnerabilities and maybe that gives you permission to take your mask off too.”

She added, “That’s what I’m more concerned with than just lifting people up — connecting with people in a real way.”

RELATED VIDEO: Find Out the Latest Show That Rachel Platten Loves

Platten said that there are songs on the new album that were written about her struggles with anxieties and insecurities.

“It is just a range of my emotions and what I went through — there’s some dark days I wrote songs and there’s some light days that I wrote songs,” she said. “So they’re just all honest.”

On Friday, Platten also announced an exclusive run of shows to promote Waves with dates in November in Boston, New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.

Waves is set to be released Oct. 27 and is available for preorder now.