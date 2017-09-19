Woman Describes Being Groomed to Be R. Kelly’s Sex Slave at Age 16 in Shocking New Allegations

A woman alleging that she had an underage sexual relationship with R. Kelly says the singer had a woman who trained her to “please him.”

Jerhonda Pace recently sat down for an interview with The Real, where she detailed her life as part of Kelly’s alleged “sex cult.”

Pace said that at 16 years old, she was introduced to a female trainer who taught her sexual acts to perform on the “Ignition: Remix” singer.

“I went out there to his tour bus and you have him naked and you have her naked,” she said of the first time she met the woman. “And I’m looking like, ‘Okay, what is this?’ Because Rob [Kelly] is the one who took my virginity, so I was like, ‘Um, yeah, so, what’s going on?’ And he’s like, ‘Don’t worry about it.’ I guess he saw that I was looking uneasy and I wanted to know what am I doing.”

She continued, “That’s when he told me to look at her and he said, ‘She’s going to teach you everything you need to know. She’s going to please you.’ He told me to remove my clothes and that’s when me and her engaged in sexual activity.”

Pace also spoke about Kelly’s physical abuse, saying that he slapped her in the face and would lock her in a room for days at a time.

Pace escaped Kelly’s house by making up a lie about getting shoes from her uncle’s house ahead of a party he was throwing. But once he permitted her to leave on the condition that she immediately return, she knew it was her way out.

“At that moment, I knew when I got out the house, I wasn’t going back. I refused,” she said. “I left everything behind and never looked back.”

The R&B star recorded a video in which he called allegations of abuse brought to light by a July BuzzFeed News article “a bunch of crap.”

“I just want to let all of my fans out there know that, despite all of the crap y’all hearing, I will be coming to the East Coast to do my show — and believe me, y’all, it’s a bunch of crap,” he said.

In a previous statement to PEOPLE, Kelly’s lawyer, Linda Mensch, also strongly denied the allegations.

“Mr. Robert Kelly is both alarmed and disturbed at the recent revelations attributed to him,” she said. “Mr. Kelly unequivocally denies such allegations and will work diligently and forcibly to pursue his accusers and clear his name.”