Quincy Jones Apologizes for Controversial 'Wordvomit' Following Intervention from Daughters

Following a pair of controversial interviews in which he sounded off on everyone from Michael Jackson to Marlon Brando to JFK, Quincy Jones has revealed that he regrets his candid talk — which he has since dubbed “wordvomit.” The apology comes following a “surprise family intervention” staged by his daughters, including actress Rashida Jones, and was shared to the music legend’s social media platforms on Thursday afternoon.

“A couple weekends ago, my six daughters (who I’m beyond proud of) took me aside to do a surprise ‘family intervention’ because of some silly things I’ve said in two recent interviews &…I have LEARNED MY LESSON!” he begins the lengthy statement. “Let me tell you, I’m so grateful for my daughters because they aren’t scared to stand up to their daddy. I am an imperfect human & I’m not afraid to say it. And I’m sorry & I’m not afraid to say it.”

Jones’ interview with Vulture published earlier this month delivered bombshell after bombshell, including claims that he had once dated Ivanka Trump. His assertions that Michael Jackson, with whom he worked closely during King of Pop’s unparalleled hit streak in the ’80s, “stole a lot of songs” provoked an outcry from family patriarch Joe Jackson.

Jones, who turns 85 in March, now expresses remorse for some of the more damning accusations in recent profiles, and also shared that he no longer drinks.

“When you’ve been fortunate enough to have lived such a long & crazy life (& you’ve recently stopped drinking — three years ago!), certain details about specific events (which do NOT paint the full picture of my intentions nor experiences) come flooding back all at once,” he wrote. “Even at 85, it’s apparent that ‘wordvomit’ & badmouthing has contradicted the very real messages I tried to relay about racism, inequality, homophobia, poverty…you name it. And of course I don’t want that.”

Quincy Jones Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

He continues to say that he reached out in private to some of the figures he’s named. “I’m sorry to anyone whom my words offended & I’m especially sorry to my friends who are still here with me & to those who aren’t.”

In closing, he signs the message with a note of humility: “Love, an 85 year old bow-legged man who is still learning and growing from his mistakes.”