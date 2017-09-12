Queen Latifah Channels Frank Sinatra, Michael Jackson and More for Music Icons Impressions Game

Queen Latifah reached into her musical bag of tricks on Tuesday, and pulled out a few winning impressions.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the actress and singer played a game where she was challenged to impersonate as many music icons as possible in 60 seconds – in honor of the upcoming second season of her FOX series, Star.

Latifah started with a short rendition of “Umbrella,” prompting DeGeneres to correctly guess Rihanna. Next came Michael Jackson, followed by Cher.

When it came time to impersonate Tina Turner, Beyoncé and Madonna, Latifah employed dance moves – which earned her more correct guesses from DeGeneres.

She finished up the exercise by singing the lyrics of Frank Sinatra’s classic “My Way” – complete with some miming. “I’m holding a cigarette and a shot glass,” she explained of her charades.

RELATED VIDEO: Jada Pinkett Smith and Queen Latifah Dish About Their Surprising Almost 30-Year Friendship

Latifah also teased new music during her visit with DeGeneres, sharing, “I never seem to focus on just one thing.”

“I’ve got new music coming out and I can’t wait to share it with the world,” said Latifah. “So much music that it’s not just one album. So I’ve got a jazz album, then I have hip hop, and then I have kind of eclectic things that are not in either category.”

Latifah said that fans can expect to hear some of her new tunes as early as October.