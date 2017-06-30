LL Cool J, 50 Cent and More Say Their Emotional Goodbyes at Prodigy’s Funeral

The hip-hop community came together on Thursday to honor one of the late greats.

A funeral service for Mobb Deep’s Prodigy was held at Frank E. Campbell Chapel in New York City with former rap partner Havoc, LL Cool J, Ice T and 50 Cent spotted outside the venue. Others in attendance included Questlove, Remy Ma and Fat Joe.

The ceremony was open to public visitation for friends and fans, according to Billboard.

Prodigy, born Albert Johnson, died on June 20 in Las Vegas at age 42 after being hospitalized due to complications caused by his lifelong battle with sickle cell anemia.

The Hempstead native formed Mobb Deep with Havoc in the early ’90s and the group released their debut, Juvenile Hell, in 1993. They achieved widespread acclaim with their second album, The Infamous, which is regarded as among the most seminal albums to emerge from the ’90s East Coast hip-hop scene.

Following the ceremony, many of the mourners took to social media.

“You would have been proud of how many people showed up and celebrated your life. We miss you King… Love you man. May you Rest easy,” LL Cool J, 49, shared on Twitter along with a photo of the funeral flyer.

“Just got home from the funeral… Very sad situation,” Ice T, 59, wrote.

Nas, who could not make the service, also sent his condolences via Instagram.

On Sunday at the BET Awards, Havoc and Lil’ Kim paid tribute to Prodigy while presenting an award.

“This week, hip-hop suffered a painful loss, with the sudden passing of our brother, Prodigy,” Lil’ Kim began. “His pen painted vivid pictures of street life. He made what was ugly sound beautiful.”

“For over 20 years, he and I went through it all and seen it all,” Havoc added. “I’m going to miss my dude. This loss is painful. But the lyrical legacy he left us will impact the culture forever. Rest in peace, Prodigy. My brother.”