Priscilla Presley Confirms She’s Caring for Daughter Lisa Marie’s 8-Year-Old Twin Girls Amid Divorce Battle

Lisa Marie Presley‘s mother, Priscilla, has confirmed she is caring for the star’s young children as the kids’ father faces explosive allegations of child abuse.

The 71-year-old recently took to Facebook to share sweet photos of Presley’s 8-year-old twin girls, Finley and Harper Lockwood — and to make it clear that the children are in her custody.

“There is Lots of confusion, commotion and concern from all the talk circulating,” Priscilla wrote in one post. “Let me put this to rest … the girls have not been in foster care and never will be. The girls have been with me and will be until all this is sorted out.”

The announcement comes as the twins’ father — and Presley’s estranged husband — Michael Lockwood, 55, faces accusations of child abuse and neglect.

Presley, the daughter of Elvis Presley, made the abuse accusations in court papers filed earlier this month in which she claimed that Lockwood is the subject of criminal investigations involving hundreds of inappropriate photos of children that authorities found on his electronic devices.

Presley, 49, said she was “shocked and horrified and sick to my stomach” at the alleged discovery. The documents were filed in California Superior Court as part of the couple’s ongoing divorce. Police in Beverly Hills have confirmed that they received child abuse allegations involving the Presleys last summer and seized “several items” at a residence in the city. However, they has since moved the case to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, who told PEOPLE in a statement on Saturday that they were still investigating the allegations but they have “not opened an official case” into the matter.

Lockwood’s lawyer, Jeff Sturman, has rejected the allegations, calling the claims “highly sensational, inaccurate and unproven.” PEOPLE was unable to verify claims that Lockwood is the subject of police investigations. Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation could not confirm any investigations involving him.

The filing from Presley’s lawyers did not mention why the children were allegedly taken from the custody of both parents.

The court documents also contained claims that the couple’s twin daughters are in protective custody. However, Priscilla uploaded the Facebook posts to set the record straight and included a pair of photos of the little girls.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart for ‘all’ your positive support,” Priscilla wrote alongside a photo of the girls cuddling close to each other and smiling.

Presley filed for divorce from Lockwood last June, citing irreconcilable differences. Presley has requested full custody of the children, offering Lockwood monitored visitation.





