Prince’s Music Returns to Streaming Services

This article originally appeared on Entertainment Weekly.

Prince’s catalog is officially coming to streaming services Sunday, Warner Bros. Records announced hours before the late musician’s tracks started appearing on Spotify, Apple Music, and more. His entire WBR catalog will be available for streaming everywhere by the time the Grammys kick off at 8 p.m. ET Sunday.

“Prince recorded his most influential and popular music during his time with Warner Bros. and we are deeply aware of our responsibility to safeguard and nurture his incredible legacy,” Warner Bros. Records chairman and CEO Cameron Strang said in a statement. “Warner Bros. is thrilled to be able to bring Prince’s music to his millions of fans around the world via streaming services, fittingly on music’s biggest night. We’d like to thank Prince’s estate, Universal Music Publishing, the Grammy Awards, and all of the streaming services for their great collaboration in making this landmark event possible.”

Before Prince’s death this past April, he pulled his discography from services like Spotify and Apple Music, though his music remained on Tidal, where he premiered his last two albums in 2015. His WBR catalog includes albums like Prince, Dirty Mind, Controversy, 1999, Purple Rain, Around the World in a Day, Parade, Sign O’ The Times, Batman, and Diamonds and Pearls.

As previously announced, WBR will also be releasing a remastered version of Purple Rain June 9, plus two albums of previously unreleased music and two concert films.

“When we make any of Prince’s music available to fans — from the hits to unreleased gems — we are committed to upholding Prince’s high creative standards,” Strang said, “and we know fans will be thrilled when they hear these albums and see these films.”