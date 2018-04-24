Prince’s Family to Sue Hospital That Treated Opioid Overdose Before His Death

Prince‘s family have announced that they are to sue the Illinois hospital that treated the late music icon for an opioid overdose only a week before his death.

The family, represented by trustee Michael A.Zimmer, claim that he received improper care after his private plane made an emergency landing in the early hours of April 15, 2016, following a show in Atlanta.

The lawsuit alleges that Prince’s death was a “direct and proximate cause” of the Trinity Medical Centre’s alleged failure to diagnose and treat the overdose, alongside an apparent failure to investigate the cause of it.

Lawyers George Loucas and John Goetz, representing Prince’s family, said in a statement: “What happened to Prince is happening to families across America. The family wishes through its investigation to shed light on this epidemic and how to better the fight to save lives. If Prince’s death helps save lives, then all was not lost.”

Last Friday, prosecutors announced that no criminal proceedings would be brought in relation to the singer’s death.

They believe that the initial overdose on his private plane was caused by black market opioids containing fentanyl, although Prince is likely to have believed he was taking a prescribed opioid.

As a result of this, it is claimed that Prince most likely took a similarly powerful drug six days later at his Paisley Park home, resulting in his death at the age of 57.

The family is also suing Walgreens, accusing its employees of “dispensing narcotic prescription medications” to the singer for an invalid medical purpose.

A representative for the hospital said it does not comment on pending legal matters.