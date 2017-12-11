A judge has denied a request from Prince’s siblings, who are the heirs of his estate, to move the contents of the late music icon’s vault away from Hollywood due to the ongoing Southern California wildfires.

In court documents obtained by The Blast, Comerica Bank & Trust, the representatives of Prince’s estate, opposed the proposed move because they feel the Iron Mountain facility that houses the vault, which includes archives of unreleased music, is far enough from the fires and not in immediate danger.

Lawyers for Comerica wrote in a letter to the judge, “Had the Nelsons contacted the Personal Representative prior to filing their petition, or even conducted a basic ‘Google’ search, they would have learned that the Hollywood Facility is not at any risk from wildfires.”

Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times via Getty. Inset: Kevork Djansezian/Getty

The Iron Mountain facility is located about eight miles from the closest fire, Skirball, which is currently 85 percent contained. The estate notes that “the fire would need to pass through the UCLA campus, all of Beverly Hills and several miles of commercial areas in West Hollywood” before reaching the Hollywood vault.

Ultimately, the judge ruled on behalf of Comerica and issued a letter in response to the heirs’ request, saying, “The Court strongly condemns bringing this matter before the Court without adequate discussion between the parties and will sanction a party for doing so in the future.”

Prince’s siblings have been opposed to housing the vault in California since it was first moved from Prince’s Paisley Park home and studio in Minnesota in late September. “We want the music back home in Paisley Park where it belongs,” Prince’s half-sister Sharon Nelson told the Associated Press in October.

The “Purple Rain” singer died in April 2016 at the age of 57, and his estate is estimated to be worth as much as $250 million.