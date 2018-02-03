Prince's Brother Says His Hologram Will Not Be Used During the Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Prince‘s family and friends were quick to shoot down reports that the late singer’s hologram would make an appearance during Justin Timberlake‘s Super Bowl LII halftime show on Sunday.

The “Purple Rain” singer’s family denied it was happening on Saturday through a Twitter account managed by his brother, Omarr Baker.

In the tweet, Baker shared a no entry sign along with “#PrinceHologram,” after TMZ reported Timberlake had a hologram planned in honor of Prince and his hometown of Minneapolis, Minnesota, where the Super Bowl will be held.

Timberlake’s rep did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The NFL also was not immediately available for comment.

When a fan asked Baker, “Does this mean you didn’t authorize it or that it’s not happening?” he responded with, “Both.”

Prince’s one-time fiancée and longtime friend and collaborator, musician Sheila E., also weighed on the hologram rumor on Twitter, writing, “Prince told me don’t ever let anyone do a hologram of me. Not cool if this happens!”

Prince’s Super Bowl XLI halftime performance in 2007 is still considered one of the best halftime shows of all time, particularly after the singer performed during an actual downpour of rain while singing “Purple Rain.”

While the icon’s image might not be making an appearance with Timberlake, the “Filthy” singer cited Prince as a big influence for his performance during a press conference on Thursday.

“In my opinion, [he is] the greatest all-around musician in pop culture,” Timberlake said. “The time I got to spend around him, with him, talking about music — those are memories that I’ll take with me forever.”

When he was asked during the conference if he would be bringing out any special guests, the crooner admitted, “Well… no.”

“To be honest, I had a ton of grand ideas about special guests. There’s a whole list. I think Vegas has a lot of odds on it, from ‘NSYNC to Jay [JAY-Z] to Chris Stapleton to Janet,” he said.

Instead, he said he wanted to shine the spotlight on his trusty longtime band, the Tennessee Kids. “I feel like they’re my special guests and I’m excited to rock the stage.”

Timberlake — who revealed he’s “doing a few things with this halftime show they’ve never quite done before” — confirmed that he’ll play his Oscar-nominated smash “Can’t Stop the Feeling” but warned, “That’s all I am giving away! I’m not giving away anything else, so don’t even try it.”

Super Bowl LII will be played Sunday, Feb. 4 at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota and will air live on NBC.