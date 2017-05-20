Prince’s Six Siblings Declared Heirs to His Estate by Minnesota Judge

Prince‘s six siblings were officially declared the heirs of his estate on Friday by a Minnesota judge.

Judge Kevin Eide made the decision based on the fact that the music icon died without a will and that his sister, Tyka Nelson, and his five half-siblings are his rightful heirs, according to CBS News.

In a statement to PEOPLE, his siblings said, “We are thrilled and relieved that Judge Eide granted our request to be the official heirs of our brother’s estate. Our ultimate goal is to remain a united front and honor his legacy together as a family and for his fans globally.”

Prince’s estate is worth as much as $250 million. The entirety of it will go to Tyka Nelson, Omarr Baker, Alfred Jackson, Sharon Nelson, Norrine Nelson and John R. Nelson. Prince’s birth name was Prince Rogers Nelson.

The “Purple Rain” singer died in April 2016 at the age of 57. An autopsy later determined that he died from opioid overdose that was “self-administered” after being found unresponsive in an elevator.

The judge’s ruling determines how the assets will be distributed and he left the door open for appeals from parties who have claimed to be one of the singer’s heirs, according to ABC News.