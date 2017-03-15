Prince’s Sister Tyka Says the Late Icon Predicted His Death: ‘He Said, “I Think I’ve Done Everything I’ve Come to Do”‘

Prince‘s sister is finally opening up about the late icon’s death.

In the upcoming PEOPLE and ABC special People Icons: Gone Too Soon, the legendary musician’s sister Tyka Nelson speaks out in an exclusive interview. (The special, which looks back on the lives of beloved stars, also features exclusive interviews with Patrick Swayze‘s widow, Lisa Niemi; Robin Williams‘ wife, Susan; and Whitney Houston‘s friend BeBe Winans.)

From sharing memories of their youth in Minneapolis (he taught her how to whistle and tie her shoes) to pondering on his final days, Nelson will give fans and viewers a look at the man few knew well.

“About three years ago he called … He said, ‘I think I’ve done everything I’ve come to do,'” Nelson, 56, says. “My dad and Prince always spoke in these types of riddles … He knew [he was going to die soon]. And he was preparing me. It’s very clear.”

Then, on April 21, 2016, Prince was found dead in an elevator at his Paisley Park compound. In June, the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office revealed that the singer died of an accidental overdose of fentanyl, a highly addictive opioid.

Nelson says she saw her brother just days before he died, spending time with him at Paisley Park.

“The last day I saw him, we were making jokes,” she says. “We hugged three times.”

The bereaved sister says she was “in denial” over her brother’s death until August, but today she has a message for all his fans.

“He needed to go. He was tired,” she says. “Instead of crying, dance. He didn’t like me to cry, so I don’t want them to cry either.”

People Icons: Gone Too Soon airs Tuesday, March 21 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.