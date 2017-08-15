Prince Honored by Pantone with a Custom Purple Color

Prince‘s legacy and love for purple will live on thanks to Pantone. The global color authority announced that they’ve teamed up with the late singer’s estate to pay tribute to his life and legacy with a custom hue called “Love Symbol #2.”

As many know, the color purple held a lot of meaning for Prince and his fans ever since his song “Purple Rain” rocked the charts in 1984, and now the iconic shade will live on in a tangible way. “The color purple was synonymous with who Prince was and will always be. This is an incredible way for his legacy to live on forever,” said Troy Carter, Entertainment Advisor to Prince’s Estate said in a press release.

The gorgeous purple shade was inspired by Prince’s custom-made Yamaha piano, which he had planned to take on tour with him before he died suddenly at the age of 57.

Along with creating the shade, Prince’s estate is currently working with partners to create custom products that incorporate the color.

