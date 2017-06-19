Minnesota fans will always bleed purple for Prince.

The Minnesota Twins honored their hometown hero by changing the hue of Target Field to purple on Friday night as they took on the Cleveland Indians, accompanied by the late singer’s family, including siblings Sharon Nelson, Omarr Baker and Norrine Nelson.

As a part of the ‘Prince Night’ tribute, players and staff wore purple warm-up tees with Prince’s iconic emblem adorned on them, while the prince of funk’s music played before the game and between innings.

Fans were treated to a special gift from the baseball team to help shield them from the (purple) rain. The first 10,000 fans to arrive at the stadium received purple umbrellas with the musical legend’s Purple Rain album cover on the inside.

In honor of Prince Night: Dearly beloved

We are gathered here today … to play ball! #MNTwins pic.twitter.com/hKmWOerIYO — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) June 17, 2017

And the night was had no shortage of surprises. During the game, students from Minneapolis Public Schools performed a tribute for Prince, with a Prince-themed fireworks show erupting in the night sky at the game’s end.

Additionally, the Minnesota Twins are granting $10,000 to Minnesota Public Schools to benefit students with an interest in music in honor of Prince, who died in April 2016.