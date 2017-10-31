Prince Michael Jackson Says His Siblings Share a ‘Pretty Strong Bond’ as Grandma Katherine Transfers Custody

“Heal the World” was one of the Michael Jackson‘s best known songs, and the message behind it lives on through his children.

Prince Michael Jackson, the late King of Pop’s 21-year-old son, appeared on the Today show Tuesday to discuss Heal Los Angeles—his new charitable foundation dedicated to helping foster children who have aged out of the system.

“I think he would definitely be proud of the type of work that we’re doing and giving back to the community,” Jackson said of his famous father from the family’s home in Encino, California.

On Friday Jackson teamed up with his siblings—19-year-old Paris and 15-year-old Blanket, now known as B.G.— to design mazes and a haunted house for the second annual Costume for a Cause event. “It’s something that’s bred into us, to really give back to the community,’ he explains. “My dad always taught me to lead by example, so I hope I can set a good example that you can have fun by helping other people and you can make a change just by doing that.”

Jackson and Paris made a rare appearance together on the red carpet, each decked in festive costumes: she in a plush purple dragon onesie with matching purple slippers, he in a full-body black-and-white unitard.

Paris also shared a sweet behind-the-scenes video of her brother giving her a piggyback ride at the event on her Instagram.

@princejackson 🐲 A post shared by Paris-Michael K. Jackalope (@parisjackson) on Oct 27, 2017 at 9:52pm PDT

“Me and my siblings get along really well—especially my sister,” Jackson told Today‘s Natalie Morales. “She’s grown so much and she’s been able to really step up. I don’t really see myself as her older brother. We’re equal partners when it comes down to it. B.G. is just so mature for his age. It’s a pretty strong bond.”

As a minor, B.G. is the only Jackson sibling still in need of a legal guardian. Since 2012 the role has been filled by both his grandmother Katherine and cousin T.J., but the family matriarch is reportedly in the process of dissolving her custodianship. According to documents obtained by TMZ, Katherine, 87, cites her advancing age as well as B.G.’s entry into adolescence as factors in her decision. T.J. will reportedly remain his sole guardian until B.G.’s 18th birthday.