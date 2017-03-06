‘I’m the Son of the King’: Prince Jackson Says He Knew Dad Michael Was Famous When Grown Men Fainted at His Shows

Michael Jackson‘s eldest son Prince is recalling the moments he learned that his father was the King of Pop.

During a Monday appearance on Good Morning America, the 19-year-old remembered his late father – Jackson died in 2009 – noting that he learned just how famous his music legend dad was when he and his siblings watched footage of Jackson performances.

“We were watching some videos of his performances and I’ve been used to seeing most females pass out whey they see their artists. They get, you know, very emotional,” Prince began. “But what blew my mind was when I saw these big, muscle-bound dudes fainting and having to be dragged out.”

He added: “So, I was like, ‘Okay, there’s something else going on here.’ ”

Michael died of cardiac arrest in June 2009 at his Los Angeles home. He was 50.

Prince said that it took a while for he and his siblings to fully realize their father’s fame.

“Even to this day, I don’t think it holds the same weight to us that it does to other people, because he was our father, our dad,” he told GMA‘s Robin Roberts.

Instead of following in his father’s footsteps, Prince is developing his talents behind the scenes, founding his own company called King’s Son Productions – a name referencing his father’s King of Pop moniker.

“King’s Son Productions has this mantra where ‘a title is earned, but a name is given.’ So, I was born as Prince and that was the name my dad had given to me,” Prince said. “But my dad had earned the epithet King of Pop and that’s through hard work and years of training and everything he worked so hard to get.”

He added: “So, it’s a form of motivation because my name is Prince, but for all intents and purposes I am the king’s son and working to get my own epithet.”