Prince Michael Jackson Taken to Emergency Room Following Motorcycle Accident

Prince Michael Jackson was rushed to the hospital following a motorcycle crash on Thursday morning.

According to TMZ, the 20-year-old son of King of Pop Michael Jackson was riding his two-wheeler in Los Angeles when wet pavement caused by a light rain reportedly caused him to wipe out. Jackson’s injuries were serious enough to require an ambulance to transport him to the emergency room of a nearby hospital.

Thankfully, he was well enough to share a photo of his journey on social media. Jackson posted a shot of his feet outstretched on a gurney with the somewhat sheepish caption: “Well s—…”

Well shit… A post shared by Prince Jackson (@princejackson) on Nov 2, 2017 at 7:20am PDT

RELATED VIDEO: Prince Michael Jackson Says His Siblings Share a ‘Pretty Strong Bond’

TMZ reports that Jackson had no broken bones, and he was released not long after being admitted. In fact, he was healthy enough to travel straight to his class at Loyola Marymount University—and made it on time.