Prince Michael Jackson Reveals That He Has Not Inherited the King of Pop’s Musical Abilities: ‘It’s Embarrassing!’

Prince Michael Jackson is the son of pop royalty, but he probably won’t be cutting a record anytime soon. In his first British interview, the 20-year-old admitted that he has not inherited his famous father Michael‘s trademark song and dance talents.

“I can’t sing, I can’t dance, I can’t do any of that,” he told broadcasters Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby. “I’ve tried it [the Moonwalk] and it’s embarrassing, we can’t even talk about that.”

Instead he’s chosen a job behind the scenes, running his own production company, aptly named King’s Son. “I’m a very private person in my private life and I don’t like to reveal to the public things that aren’t appropriate,” he said of his career path. “I decided to go into production because it’s still in the entertainment industry but behind the camera.”

When he’s not producing, he’s hard at work with his charitable foundation, Heal the World, named for his father’s 1992 song. “We focus on child hunger, child abuse and homelessness in the Los Angeles area,” he explains. “We really structured it off of Heal the World but on a smaller scale to lead by example to say you don’t have to be a pop star or be very famous to make a difference. You can make a difference by going out and doing these things by yourself or with a group of friends in your own city.”

While this year marks the 8th anniversary of Michael Jackson’s passing, Prince says that his “motivational” father continues to inspire him and remind him to stay humble.

As kids, he says he didn’t fully grasp the enormity of his dad’s fame. “I thought it was normal at first but then we saw videos of him performing. People were fainting. One time we were outside the Dorchester and lots of people were shouting and chanting his name and my dad sent out pizza and hot chocolate to them.”

Prince’s sister Paris paid tribute to their late father on what would have been his 59th birthday last week, sharing a touching childhood photo on Instagram.

“Birthday wishes to the love of my life, the one person who showed me what passion truly was, the one that gave me solid morals to live by and how to dream,” the 19-year-old began.

“I will never feel love again the way i did with you. you are always with me and i am always with you. though i am not you, and you are not me, i know with all of my being that we are one. and our souls will never change in that way. thank you for the magic, forever and always.”