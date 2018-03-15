Prince Michael Jackson Shares First Pic with Mystery Girlfriend to Celebrate One-Year Anniversary

One year of love!

Prince Michael Jackson showed off his girlfriend for the first time on his Instagram page in a post celebrating their one-year anniversary.

The selfie shows the lucky lady peeking out from her sunglasses with Michael Jackson‘s eldest son, 21, smiling behind her as they pose with a scenic overlook in the background.

“I had such an amazing time in San Fran celebrating our year together❤,” Prince captioned the shot, posted Tuesday.

It’s unclear who the mystery woman is, but Prince’s sister Paris Jackson has given her stamp of approval.

The 19-year-old model commented on the photo, “warms my heart to see how much joy you two bring each other. happy anniversary love y’all.”

When the Loyola Marymount University student isn’t staying low-key with his girlfriend, he’s often hanging out with Paris and their younger brother, 16-year-old Blanket, who now goes by B.G. or Bigi. Prince and Paris often hit red carpets together or take a spin on his Harley-Davidson.

In an interview with the Today show in late October, Prince gushed about their bond. “Me and my siblings get along really well — especially my sister,” he told Today‘s Natalie Morales. “She’s grown so much and she’s been able to really step up. I don’t really see myself as her older brother. We’re equal partners when it comes down to it.”

He added, “B.G. is just so mature for his age. It’s a pretty strong bond.”