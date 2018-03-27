Prince Had 'Exceedingly High' Amount of Fentanyl When He Died: Report

New details about Prince‘s death have been revealed.

A toxicology report from the late singer’s autopsy states the concentration of fentanyl in his blood was 67.8 micrograms per liter, according to the Associated Press which obtained the report on Monday.

Fatalities from the drug — which is estimated to be 80 times as potent as morphine and hundreds of times more potent than heroin — have been documented in people with blood levels ranging from three to 58 micrograms per liter.

“The amount in [Prince’s] blood is exceedingly high, even for somebody who is a chronic pain patient on fentanyl patches,” Dr. Lewis Nelson, chairman of emergency medicine at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, told the AP.

In addition, the toxicology report states the level of fentanyl in the Prince’s liver was 450 micrograms per kilogram and notes that liver concentrations greater than 69 micrograms per kilogram “seem to represent overdose or fatal toxicity cases.”

Prince in 2009 US singer Prince performs on October 11, 2009 at the Grand Palais in Paris. Prince has decided to give two extra concerts at the Grand Palais titled "All Day/All Night" after he discovered the exhibition hall during Karl Lagerfeld's Chanel fashion show. AFP PHOTO BERTRAND GUAY (Photo credit should read BERTRAND GUAY/AFP/Getty Images)

Prince was 57 when he was found dead in his Paisley Park compound on April 21, 2016. The autopsy was completed the next day. In June 2016, the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office revealed the singer died of an accidental overdose of fentanyl.

Unsealed court documents released in April 2017 revealed that investigators discovered a number of prescription drugs hidden away inside Prince’s famed Paisley Park compound. In addition to the medication, investigators also discovered opioids in multiple areas of Paisley Park and stored in containers other than pill vials, including vitamin bottles.

Fentanyl was also the cause of death for singers Tom Petty, who died on Oct. 2, 2017, at the age of 66.