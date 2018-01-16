Prince's Estate Announces 'Big Screen' Concert Featuring Unreleased Material

For a single evening this coming April, Prince will rock Target Center in his native Minneapolis. The arena and Paisley Park Museum announced Prince: Live on the Big Screen on Monday, a “special concert event” that’ll honor the late musical legend on April 21.

“The concert will feature newly remastered and never-before-released audio and video of Prince accompanied live on the Target Center stage by a super-group of musicians who performed alongside Prince throughout his legendary career,” an event description reads. “The live experience will showcase Prince in his own inimitable sound and style, highlighting the incendiary energy he brought to each performance.” The page also teased “very special guests.”

Scheduled for the second anniversary of Prince’s 2016 death, the concert is part of Celebration 2018, the second annual installment of the Minnesota festival honoring the musician planned for April 19 to 22. The 2017 edition featured Prince-affiliated acts like the Time, the Revolution, New Power Generation, and 3RDEYEGIRL, as well as a performance from George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic.

Tickets for Prince: Live on the Big Screen go on sale Saturday at 10 a.m. local time.