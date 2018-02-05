Prince fans, prepare to go crazy: Memorabilia from the Purple One’s life and career will be up for auction in May.

Famed Beverly Hills auction house Julien’s Auctions will accept bids for items from the late icon’s legendary career on May 19th at the Hard Rock Cafe New York in Times Square.

Notable memorabilia up for auction includes: a 2002 Schecter “white cloud” electric guitar (styled after his instrument from Purple Rain), a signed letter to his first wife Mayte Garcia and an 18 karat gold ring he wore in the ’90s, in addition to the fabulous custom outfits and shoes he wore for various tours and movies.

BERTRAND GUAY/AFP/Getty

Fans can view items from “Music Icons: Featuring Property From The Life and Career of Prince” in New York the week leading up to the auction. (Click here for more information.)

Prince was 57 when he was found dead in his Paisley Park compound on April 21, 2016. The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office later revealed the singer died of an accidental overdose of the powerful painkiller fentanyl.

On Sunday, Justin Timberlake paid homage to the music legend and native Minnesotan during his Super Bowl LII Pepsi Halftime show at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. As he performed the late star’s hit “I Would Die 4 U,” Prince’s image was projected above the football field, and all of downtown Minneapolis lit up in his trademark purple.