Pregnant Ciara Is ‘Fine’ After Car Accident in Los Angeles: Source

Ciara has been involved in a car accident.

The 31-year-old R&B singer was driving a white Mercedes SUV in Los Angeles Friday when a gray Volvo SUV slammed into the passenger-side door as she was attempting a left turn, TMZ reports.

Ciara, who is pregnant with her second child, was seen walking around and talking on her phone but reportedly holding her chest and shoulder. Police and fire-department responders were on the scene.

“She’s fine,” a source close to Ciara tells PEOPLE.

The Los Angeles Police Department tells PEOPLE, “From what we can gather, it was exchange information only.”

Ciara and husband Russell Wilson recently posed for a series of photographs for HarpersBazaar.com, featuring both the couple and the singer’s 2½-year-old son Future Zahir.

“I’m just super excited about this time in my life,” she said. “Like, oh my gosh, I can see my son running around, and soon it’s going to be two of these creatures running around! Our hands will be full of non-stop action.”