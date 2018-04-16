Pregnant Cardi B Brings Sass — and Her Growing Baby Bump! — to Coachella Debut

Cardi B didn’t let her pregnancy get in the way of her Coachella debut, though she did have a lot to say about it on Sunday.

“I’m running out of breath,” joked the rapper, 25, onstage at the annual California music festival. “You know my pregnant ass. I need some friends to help me out. Give it up for my friend G-Eazy.”

But after the duo performed his song “No Limit,” Cardi proved she wasn’t about to miss a beat: The “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker spit her rhymes as dancers grinded on poles behind her.

Later in the energetic set, Cardi removed her long white coat, giving the audience a better glimpse of her growing baby bump in a tight white ensemble.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella

Taking a moment to reflect on her meteoric and record-breaking rise up the charts, the Grammy-nominated star said, “Let me tell you something: When God put you somewhere, he’s the only one who can take you out.”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella

The sass returned after Cardi and YG performed their song “She Bad,” in which he repeats “that ass” throughout. “And that’s how I got pregnant, y’all,” Cardi joked. “Just like that.”

The rapper hit Coachella to perform jams from her new album Invasion of Privacy one week after debuting her baby bump on Saturday Night Live and confirming that she and her fiancé Offset are expecting.

Offset, who is one-third of the hip-hop trio Migos, also performed at Coachella on Sunday.

The baby on the way will be the first child for Cardi and the fourth for Offset, 26, who has three children from previous relationships. TMZ reports she’s due the first week of July.

“Cardi and I look forward to our next chapter together,” Offset tweeted shortly after his bride-to-be’s bump-revealing SNL performance.

C A R D I A N D I L O O K F O R W A R D T O O U R N E X T C H A P T E R T O G E T H E R pic.twitter.com/C1QizKV3Cb — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) April 8, 2018 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Though many have speculated the song “Be Careful” was inspired by Offset’s alleged infidelity during their relationship, the pair seem to be closer than ever.

The two got engaged in October onstage at Power 99’s Powerhouse concert in Philadelphia. Offset shared video of the engagement and Cardi B’s 8-carat diamond ring on his Instagram Story shortly after their performance.

Cardi B shared a photo of herself holding up the ring on Instagram, writing, “Jesus Christ I’m so emotional, @offsetyrn I loveee you so much. Thank you for seeing the potential in me since you met me. For giving me advice molding me and loving me.”

“[You’re] such an amazing man to me your family, friends, kids and you are extremely talented,” she continued. “I can’t wait to spend FOREVAAAA with you. Lets make a lot shmoney and love together.”

Cardi B previously appeared on VH1’s reality show Love & Hip Hop: New York before signing with Atlantic Records in the fall of 2016. After releasing her single “Bodak Yellow” in June 2017, she became the first rapper with three Billboard Hot 100 entries in the Top 10 at the same time.

During an interview on Power 105.1’s show The Breakfast Club on Tuesday, Cardi B said it “disgusts” her that people have reached out to her online to more or less tell her that motherhood will ruin her professional success.

“It just really bothers me and it disgusts me because I see a lot of women online like, ‘Oh I feel sorry for you, oh your career is over,'” she said. “As a woman, why can’t I have both? Why do I gotta choose a career or a baby? Like, why can’t I have both? I want both.”

When the baby arrives, Cardi B has made it clear that she won’t be slowing down. While co-hosting The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Cardi B said she’ll join Bruno Mars on his 24K Magic Tour in September with her firstborn in tow.

“I’m taking my baby with me!” she said.