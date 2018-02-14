Portugal. The Man Unharmed After Their Tour Bus Caught on Fire

PORTLAND, OR - JANUARY 31: Eric Howk of Portugal. The Man performs on stage at Mississippi Studios on January 31, 2018 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Anthony Pidgeon/Getty Images for SiriusXM)
Derek Lawrence
February 13, 2018 10:00 PM
Ahead of a Tuesday night show, the tour bus of recent Grammy winners Portugal. The Man caught on fire in Iowa.

There were no injuries and the show at the University of Iowa will go on as planned, according to Rich Holtzman, the band’s manager, who told EW, “Our tour bus caught fire, that’s how hot this band is right now!”

Iowa City’s KWWL reports that the fire began on top of the bus in the heating and cooling system.

Portugal. The Man’s bus caught fire in front of the IMU

A post shared by (((Ben))) (@ben_stagrams) on

Originally formed more than a decade ago, Portugal. The Man is currently experiencing their most success to date. Their single “Feel It Still” peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Top 100 and recently earned them the Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

