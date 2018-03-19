After spending over two decades writing massively popular singles for celebrities, Poo Bear is incorporating his hit-making formula into his own music.

The four-time Grammy winner, born Jason Boyd, is gearing up for the release of his bilingual album, Poo Bear Presents Bearthday Music, that will be uniting some of the biggest names on the pop and Latin charts.

Boyd, who helped write the mega remix of Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito,” tells PEOPLE exclusively that his forthcoming project, due out in late April, will feature J Balvin, Skrillex and Jaunes, as well as frequent collaborators Justin Bieber and Jennifer Lopez.

“Justin and I have been working together for over seven years. He is so loyal and really honest. When we collaborate and come together it really makes waves,” says Boyd, who penned such Bieber hits like “Where Are Ü Now” and “What Do You Mean?”

“I am really grateful to have him on my new single, ‘Hard to Face Reality.’ For Justin to be excited for it to come out says a lot about his character. No matter how big he gets he is still grounded, humble and human. We have an amazing relationship musically and an amazing friendship. Justin is my hero,” he shares.

Justin Bieber; Poo Bear; Jennifer Lopez Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; Antoine Antoniol/Getty Images; Jun Sato/ WireImage

Not only did Boyd most recently craft Lopez’s EDM collaboration with Skrillex titled “Us,” he reveals he’s been working on new material for a while with the star, whom he calls a “living legend and icon.”

“It is such a blessing to have her be part of my album. I met Jennifer a year and a half ago and we worked on a couple of songs together for her album,” he says.

“One track was originally going to be on her album, but she was really excited about it for mine, which was really cool and selfless of her. It is great to know that she is excited about my project,” Boyd teases.

Pre-sale availability for his album will kick off on April 6 with the advance release of “Hard to Face Reality” featuring Bieber.