Pitbull Lends Private Plane to Rescue Cancer Patients Stranded in Hurricane-Ravaged Puerto Rico

Pitbull is lending a hand to those in desperate need.

The Miami-based rapper, 36, sent a private jet to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico so that cancer patients could receive treatment within the United States.

Puerto Rican Congresswoman Jenniffer Gonzalez thanked the singer in a Spanish-language tweet on Tuesday, writing, “Thank you @pitbull for lending your private plane to move cancer patients from PR to USA so that they can get chemo.”

In a statement to PEOPLE on Tuesday, the rapper, whose real name is Armando Christian Perez, said, “Thank God we’re blessed to help. Just doing my part.”

Several stars have been raising money and giving back to people stranded in the island after Hurricane Maria left them without running water and electricity.

Vietnam war veteran, Miguel Olivera, told CNN Tuesday that he was down to his last vial of insulin, which was in danger of spoiling in his refrigerator.

When asked how the hurricane compares to the Vietnam War, the 75-year-old responded, “The hurricane is worse.”

Ricky Martin, Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony led efforts in providing relief to those in Puerto Rico.

“What’s on my mind is what’s going on in Puerto Rico. The devastation is beyond belief,” Lopez said in an Instagram post backstage from her Las Vegas residency show. “Me and my cousin still haven’t been able to hear from our families over there.”

“What’s foremost on my mind and many others is trying to figure out the best way to help,” she added. “Today, Puerto Rico needs our help. I urge you to support and donate to the efforts of the First Lady of Puerto Rico, Beatriz Areizaga. Together we can help rebuild our island, and the Caribbean.”