Pink Just Released a Music Video for the Emotional Ballad She Sang at the Grammys

One day after she treated Grammy viewers to an understated — read: no twirling from the ceiling — performance of “Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken,” off her 2017 LP Beautiful Trauma, Pink has now dropped the sparse video for the emotional ballad.

Pink’s release of the Sasha Samsonova-directed clip is accompanied by a donation to UNICEF. “As a UNICEF Ambassador, I am proud to work with an organization that supports and empowers women and children around the world,” the 38-year-old said in a release. “In honor of this incredible organization, in honor of this video for ‘Wild Hearts’ and in honor of girls and woman all over the world standing up for themselves, I am going to be making a donation in all of your names to this wonderful organization and I encourage you to do the same if the spirit moves you.’”

Pink

Pink’s world tour in support of Trauma kicks off March 1 in Phoenix, Arizona, with dates stretching into September. Ticketing information can be found on the singer’s website.

RELATED VIDEO: Pink Opens Up About Married Life with Carey Hart

Before hitting the road, the hitmaker will belt the national anthem at the Super Bowl on Sunday.