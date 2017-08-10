P!nk Sticks it to the ‘Man’ in Empowering Comeback Anthem ‘What About Us’

P!nk is back — and she’s taking aim at injustice.

“We are billions of beautiful hearts/ And you sold us down the river too far,” the pop star sings over an uplifting piano arrangement in the first verse of her new single, “What About Us.”

Then comes the explosive chorus: “What about us? What about all the times you said you had the answers?”

All the frustration is directed at an unidentified man in the second verse: “We were willing/ We came when you called/ But man, you fooled us/ Enough is enough.”

“What About Us” is the first single from P!nk’s forthcoming sixth album, Beautiful Trauma, the follow-up to 2012’s critically-acclaimed The Truth About Love. The world has changed a lot in those five years, and P!nk has suggested she’s primed to address life in the new political climate in her new material. “It’s the start of us waking up…” the 37-year-old Grammy-winner wrote of the song on Instagram Monday.

It's the start of us waking up… #WhatAboutUs Out this Thursday 8/10. ✊️PinksPage.com A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Aug 7, 2017 at 7:13am PDT

P!nk wrote the song with Steve Mac and Snow Patrol member Johnny McDaid, who serves as producer. This marks her first time working with McDaid, a frequent Ed Sheeran collaborator.

“I could not be more excited right now,” she wrote on Instagram Wednesday, debuting her new album cover. “My single comes out today ‘What About Us’ and my new album ‘Beautiful Trauma’ comes out October 13th. I’m certifiably, insanely proud of this album. It’s been a while, and I’m grateful for all the years we’ve had. Looking forward to the next chapter with you.”

In her five-year gap between albums, the “Raise Your Glass” singer released an LP as one-half of acoustic duo You+Me with Dallas Green in 2014 and solo jam “Just Like Fire” for the Alice Through The Looking Glass soundtrack last year. She also put out “Waterfall” with Stargate and Sia and collaborated with country star Kenny Chesney on “Setting the World on Fire.”

Beautiful Trauma is set for release on Oct. 13.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com