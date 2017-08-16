People

Music

Watch Pink’s Politically Charged Video for ‘What About Us’

Pink has taken a political swing with her new music video for “What About Us,” the first single off her upcoming albumBeautiful Trauma.

When the track first dropped, it was pretty clear the lyrics were referencing some kind of system of injustice, taking aim at “the man.” “It’s the start of us waking up,” the pop star, 37, announced in an Instagram caption along with a fist emoji.

I’ll be ready. Are you ready? #WhatAboutUs video premiere now on @Vevo ✊ Link in my bio

Her new video doubles down on the political message with imagery of police cars flashing their lights, helicopters blaring spotlights down on people in the street, and audio of New Jersey Governor Chris Christie at the Republican National Convention giving the keynote speech ahead of then-candidate Donald Trump’s appearance. The audio then crossfades into a man saying, “We are going to reject hate! We are going to reject racism!”

Watch the powerful and timely video above. Beautiful Trauma drops Oct. 13.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com