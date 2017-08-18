Pink Picks Taylor Swift Over Katy Perry but Says ‘You Can’t Win No Matter What’

Pink is apparently Team Taylor, but the pop star likely isn’t joining Swift’s squad any time soon.

The mother of two, 37, was asked to answer the question, “Taylor or Katy [Perry],” during a rapid fire round of inquiries with U.K. radio station KISS FM. “Taylor? Is that OK?” Pink said.

“You can’t win no matter what you say, anyway. Everyone wakes up offended,” the singer added.

Swift and Perry were rumored to be feuding for years, though neither confirmed the falling out — until this year.

While promoting her album in 2014, Swift opened up about a lost friendship during an interview with Rolling Stone. “For years, I was never sure if we were friends or not,” Swift said at the time. “She would come up to me at awards shows and say something and walk away, and I would think, ‘Are we friends, or did she just give me the harshest insult of my life?’”

At the time, Swift added of the then-unnamed artist, “She basically tried to sabotage an entire arena tour. She tried to hire a bunch of people out from under me. And I’m surprisingly non-confrontational — you would not believe how much I hate conflict. So now I have to avoid her. It’s awkward, and I don’t like it.”

Perry, however, finally confirmed the rift between them while promoting her album, Witness, earlier this year. While she initially told James Corden the feud was Swift’s fault, she later expressed her wish to let bygones be bygones and said she had forgiven Swift for any perceived wrongdoing.

Swift seemingly responded to Perry by making her entire catalog available for streaming on the same night as the “Dark Horse” singer’s album was released.

On Wednesday, Pink clarified that her own feud with Christina Aguilera was over. “I [heart] Xtina, we’ve made amends….” she said.