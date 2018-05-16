Pink Slams 'Troll' Who Insulted Her Appearance: 'I've Earned' Every 'Minute of My 38 Years'

The always outspoken Pink has been known to clap back at her haters every now and then. So it should come as no surprise that the Grammy winner had no problem standing up to an internet “troll” on Wednesday who told her she looked “so old that should be named Purple instead.”

“You must be from L.A.,” the mother of two wrote on Twitter. “Well, there are a few people left in the world that choose to age naturally. And I’ve earned every f—— minute of my 38 years. How you lookin’ though? ‘Cause I never heard of ya ’til you put my name in your mouth. I shall call you little purple troll.”

After her initial response, Pink then sent a tweet making her stance on aging clear once and for all.

“I am of the mindset that it’s a blessing to grow old — that if your face has lines around your eyes and mouth it means you’ve laughed a lot,” she explained. “I pray I look older in 10 years, ’cause that will mean I’m alive.”

I am of the mindset that it’s a blessing to grow old. That if your face has lines around your eyes and mouth it means you’ve laughed a lot. I pray I look older in 10 years, cause that will mean I’m alive. 🤙🏼 — P!nk (@Pink) May 16, 2018

Back in April, the “Don’t Let Me Get Me” singer told PEOPLE that when it comes to internet “trolls” and haters, she has no problem speaking up.

“Constructive criticism is one thing, and I take that all day long,” she said. “But there needs to be some accountability to all this anonymous keyboard warrioring. Certain things push my button. You would never say that to my face. Please, come do it. Let’s talk about it, let’s see who you are.”

She takes on her haters and responds to internet trolls “to provide some accountability for people,” she said. “Because that sends a message out there to people that are anonymous and hateful that their rug’s going to get pulled sometimes and publicly. And their account’s going to get shut down because they’re not going to be able to handle it because they’re not as big and bad as they pretend to be.”

Raised in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, Pink said her father, Jim, instilled a sense of right from wrong in her at a young age.

“My dad’s nickname when I was a kid was ‘Mr. Cause,’” she told PEOPLE. “He would fight any injustice that he could find. If someone was being picked on, if some business wasn’t treating its employees correctly, laws that weren’t fair. I was marching on Washington by the time I was three years old with my dad.”

The singer said she learned “that one person could make a difference,” she explained.