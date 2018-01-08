Pink Will Perform the National Anthem at Super Bowl LII

Super Bowl LII is getting a touch of Pink!

The 38-year-old singer has been tapped to perform the national anthem at the biggest football game of the year, taking place on Feb. 4 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the NFL announced Monday.

Pink joins the ranks of Luke Bryan, Lady Gaga, Idina Menzel, Kelly Clarkson and Alicia Keys, who have performed “The Star-Spangled Banner” ahead of kick-off in recent years.

The pop star hinted at the big news on Twitter earlier this week, teasing that 2018 was going to be a banner year for her.

“I’m really looking forward to 2018,” she wrote. “I’m really excited about the Grammys. Tour. Some other stuff that’s a secret still and I can’t wait til it’s not a secret.”

Justin Timberlake confirmed in October that he will headline the 2018 Super Bowl Pepsi Halftime show, recruiting pal Jimmy Fallon for a video skit sharing the big announcement.

Timberlake asked in a faux-accent, “Excuse me sir, do you have the time?”

“I was going to ask you, sir, if you have the time,” retorted Fallon. Timberlake responded, “I do have the time.” The silly exchange continued, with Fallon asking, “You do have time?”

Timberlake said, “I do have time.” Eventually, the word games ended with Fallon excitedly prodding his friend, “You’re doing the halftime show at the Super Bowl?”

With that, the “Can’t Stop the Feeling” singer gave a sly look at the camera.

The performance will come 14 years after Timberlake’s controversial appearance in the 2004 halftime show, when he removed a piece of headliner Janet Jackson’s ensemble during the “Rock Your Body” lyrics “gonna have you naked by the end of this song,” revealing Jackson’s right pierced nipple as about 90 million viewers watched live on television across the globe. He’ll release his upcoming album, Man of the Woods, (featuring new single “Filthy”) two days before the performance.