Pink is not shy to admit that she and fellow singer Christina Aguilera have had their problems — so much so that they almost came to blows.

The pop star, 38, told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live that while the two have made amends since their feud in the early 2000s, their relationship was very rocky.

“We were super young and super new at the whole thing, and I think I’m an alpha, and she’s an alpha,” Pink said of their feud during the “Plead the Fifth” segment.

She continued, “I’m used to taking my altercations physical and she’s used to having them verbal. We’re just very different, we’re very different. And we were very young and new.”

“You have to learn — women have to learn how to support each other,” she added. “It’s not taught to each other in the playground.”

When Cohen asked if Pink had attempted to make an argument into a physical fight, the pop star revealed, “Actually, she swung at me in a club. Hilarious!”

“I was like, ‘What’s happening right now? What’s happening?'” she said.

The two signers allegedly clashed when they recorded the track “Lady Marmalade” — reportedly over who would sing the highest notes in the song.

Although they didn’t get along in their youth, Pink insisted she and Aguilera are now fine.

“She’s so talented and deep down I’ve had bad days, too,” she said. “She’s a really sweet person. We made up on The Voice. I mean, it was funny, I laughed. I hadn’t seen her in years and years and years.”

As for how they managed to get over their differences, the “What About Us” singer simply said, “We became moms. We grew up. We hugged it out. It’s that simple. I feel so good about that.”

While she may have made up with Aguilera, the singer is not backing down from comments made against Kim Kardashian West when the reality star posed a nude bathroom selfie last year.

Pink shared a message on Twitter that seemingly took aim at Kardashian West for using her sexuality to get attention instead of her “brains,” “strength,” or “work ethic.”

She told Cohen on Thursday night that she didn’t regret throwing shade at the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

“Honestly, she went in on Bette Midler,” Pink said, referring to Kardashians tweet slamming Midler for the Tony Award winner’s criticism over her NSFW selfie.

“If you go in on Bette Midler, you’re probably gonna hear from me,” the pop star added. “You just don’t talk to Bette Midler… about anything.”