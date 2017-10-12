Why Pink Regrets Saying She’s Team Taylor Swift

Pink says she regrets taking sides in one of music’s biggest pop feuds: Taylor Swift vs. Katy Perry.

In a revealing interview with the Los Angeles Times, the 38-year-old recalled her past appearance on a London radio show in which she said she’s “Team Taylor” when asked to quickly pick a side.

“I should’ve just kept my mouth shut, because I don’t believe that. I don’t care,” Pink said. “I felt rushed and I didn’t know what to do. And I paid for it, because then the next day: ‘Pink is Team Taylor.’ ”

Perry, 32, and 27-year-old Swift had been embroiled in a bitter beef over the years. The feud saw diss tracks and snarky jabs, though Perry has since expressed her desire to end the squabble.

Now, Pink, a mom of two, has said she regrets almost getting “caught up” in the singers’ spat.

“I have two kids — I have a baby. And it’s so different now. I’m not inclined toward drama and feuds and soundbites,” she told the Times. She shares two children with husband Carey Hart daughter Willow Sage, 6, and son Jameson Moon, 9 months.

The “What About Us” singer has more important things to focus on these days, a she gears up for the Friday release of her seventh studio album Beautiful Trauma and accompanying short film On the Record: P!nk — Beautiful Trauma. Both will be available worldwide on Apple Music.

‘On the Record: P!nk — Beautiful Trauma’ Exclusive Clip

In the PEOPLE exclusive clip of the film, Pink opens up about her life, reflecting on her career before and after marriage and children.

“I would like to put everything I am and everything I have into everything that I do,” she said in a sneak peek of the documentary. “I’d say the hardest part is just trying to figure it all out. I signed up for this when I was 16 and now I have children and I have a marriage.”

She added: “I just want to always make sure that I’m doing right by them. It’s not a simple puzzle anymore — it’s not just me.”