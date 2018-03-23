Pink Postpones Montreal Concert Due to Flu: 'Our Entire Family Has Been Battling This Awful Virus’

Pink is under the weather and unable to perform.

The singer, 38, announced she had to postpone the Montreal show of her Beautiful Trauma tour due to illness. “I am absolutely GUTTED to announce that tomorrow’s show, March 23rd (Friday) will be postponed. I will absolutely be back to perform for you all and I’m grateful for you wanting to come and be with us at all,” the three-time Grammy winner tweeted in a message to her fans and followers on Thursday.

“Our entire family has been battling this awful virus/flu for two weeks now, and I have battled my way through these shows because postponing sucks,” Pink continued about her concert series that began in Phoenix, Arizona, on March 1.

“I’m really sorry and know that I have done everything I could to avoid this. Carey’s been home with flu while me and the kids battle this virus. I wish anyone out there going through this healing vibes and big hugs,” she said.

Pink, husband Carey Hart, daughter Willow and son Jameson Pink/Instagram

Husband Carey also shared the news of the family’s flu on his Instagram Story.

“5:30am, got the flu, flying back to California from Toronto,” she wrote on Wednesday.

Carey Hart Carey Hart/Instagram

Pink previously battled the flu in February at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis when she sang the national anthem before the NFL championship game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Despite getting sick, she still brought the crowd to its feet with her rendition of the tune and was praised by fans on social media, even being dubbed the “real MVP” of Super Bowl LII.

The next stop on Pink’s tour is the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan, on March 25.