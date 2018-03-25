Pink Postpones Another Concert as She Continues to Recover From the Flu: 'I'm Very Sorry'

Pink has bowed out of another concert due to the flu.

The day before her show in Detroit, Michigan, on Sunday, the singer, 38, made the announcement that she has been forced to postpone the Beautiful Trauma tour performance. “I’m not going to be well enough to do the show tomorrow night in Detroit,” Pink told fans and followers in an announcement shared on Twitter Saturday.

“I want to give you all the full show and not be hacking all the way through it and have to cut songs because of my voice,” the mother of two continued, adding that she had consulted with her doctor.

“I understand how much trouble you go to to be at my shows, what it entails, the planning, the schedules, etc. I am very very sorry, and I’m very grateful for your understanding. I will absolutely do this show at a later date, and it will be the full show. Again, I’m very sorry and have tried so damn hard to avoid this. All my love,” Pink concluded her message.

The star previously announced she had to postpone the Montreal show on Friday due to the flu.

“Our entire family has been battling this awful virus/flu for two weeks now, and I have battled my way through these shows because postponing sucks,” Pink tweeted about her first cancellation of the concert series that began in Phoenix, Arizona, on March 1.

“Carey’s been home with flu while me and the kids battle this virus,” she added about her husband Carey Hart and the couple’s children: 6-year-old daughter Willow Sage and 14-month-old son Jameson Moon.

The last time, Pink battled the flu was in February at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis when she sang the national anthem before the NFL championship game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Despite getting sick, she still brought the crowd to its feet with her rendition of the tune and was praised by fans on social media, even being dubbed the “real MVP” of Super Bowl LII.

The next stop on Pink’s tour is the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky, on March 27.