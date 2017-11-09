Pink Added to Star-Studded List of Performers at 2017 American Music Awards

As if the list of performers at the 2017 American Music Awards wasn’t already stacked, the show has added another all-star to their dream lineup.

Pink is set to take the stage to perform a show-stopping rendition of the title track from her most recent album, Beautiful Trauma, which debuted in the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart in October.

The 38-year-old singer is no stranger to the AMAs. She first performed at the awards show in 2001 with her hit “Most Girls,” and returned again in 2003 and 2008. Most recently, her 2012 appearance —during which she performed song “Try” — made headlines for the star’s unforgettable acrobatics.

Selena Gomez is also set to return to the stage — marking her first performance since undergoing surgery for a kidney transplant. The 25-year-old singer-songwriter will sing her brand new single “Wolves” at the awards show, where she took home the prize for favorite female artist, pop/rock in 2016.

Christina Aguilera, too, will perform at the upcoming ceremony to honor Whitney Houston with a commemorative tribute timed to the 25th anniversary of The Bodyguard‘s release on Nov. 25, 1992.

Bruno Mars leads the pack this year with eight total nominations. Sharing second place, Drake and Ed Sheeran both scored five nods. Rihanna, Lady Gaga, and The Chainsmokers are also among this year’s nominees.

The AMAs will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 19, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.