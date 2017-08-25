From Feeling Missundaztood to Embracing Motherhood: Pink's Life in Photos
The Video Vanguard Award recipient has had quite the storied career
THE BEGINNING
Before hitting it big in the music industry as Pink, the future Grammy winner was born Alecia Beth Moore. A Pennsylvania native who developed a passion for performing and songwriting early on in life, Moore joined her first band in high school.
REBEL HEART
Moore was inspired to take on a stage name after watching Quentin Tarantino's Reservoir Dogs, which featured the character Mr. Pink. In addition to reveling in her love of music, the performer has also been candid in interviews about her troubling past. "I was extreme. I went through phases from skateboarder, to hip-hopper, to rave child, to lead singer in a band. I did it all, and all at the same time," she previously said, adding that she had experimented with hard drugs by the time she turned 15.
A BIG BREAK
Shortly after forming R&B group Choice in 1995, Pink and her bandmates signed onto a record label with the help of famed music executive L.A. Reid. However, the band split in 1998 after Pink was offered a solo deal.
HERE COMES PINK
Pink made her big solo debut in 2000 with Can't Take Me Home, her first album following her band's breakup.
HONORABLE MENTION
Pink cemented her pop-punk status after covering "Lady Marmalade" alongside Christina Aguilera, Lil' Kim and Mya for the Moulin Rouge! soundtrack in 2001. The foursome earned a Grammy Award the next year for their performance. The honor served as Pink's first-ever Grammy nomination and subsequent win.
FEELING MISSUNDAZTOOD
In 2001, Pink released her second studio album, Misundaztood, which was met with critical acclaim and launched the singer into superstardom. The tracks off the singer's sophomore album recount dark tales of Pink's childhood, ranging from her rebellious teen years to her parents' tumultuous split. "I accept the challenge that kids are gonna be relating to me moreso than a lot of people because I am telling the truth and I've been there," Pink revealed in an interview.
MOVIE MOMENT
Her next album, 2003's Try This, boasted the single "Feel Good Time," which was featured on the soundtrack of Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle — alongside a cameo by Pink in the film's motocross scene.
WINNER'S CIRCLE
All she does is win! In 2004, Pink was awarded her second Grammy for her song, "God Is a DJ," off her Try This album.
TRUE LOVE
Four years after meeting at the 2001 X Games, Pink and pro biker Carey Hart took their relationship to the next level when the singer proposed to her longtime boyfriend during his 2005 motocross race. The pair tied the knot in Costa Rica the next year.
A BRIEF BREAK
Marriage is work – as Pink and her motocross hubby proved to be true when they split after two years of marriage in 2008 (without officially divorcing) only to begin "dating" again in 2009. They've been together ever since.
TAKING FLIGHT
In case you needed yet another reason to admire Pink: the performer proved she's multitalented outside of singing and songwriting with her aerial performance at the 2010 Grammys.
WELCOME WILLOW
Pink and Hart welcomed their first child, daughter Willow, in 2011. "What scares me more is having a breakable child," she told E! News of Willow back in 2015. "She needs to be out in the world and be able to do things for herself. She's very capable, she's very physical." Pink added: "I started out with her where I was gonna get her a bubble and never let her out of it but, you know, she's good."
BEAUTY QUEEN
In 2012, the new mom took on yet another role, signing on to become a spokesmodel for CoverGirl. Pink's campaign tagline rang true to the singer's signature vibe: "Beauty with an edge."
THAT'S ALL, FOLKS
Taking a brief departure from her edgy pop sound, Pink recorded a folk music album called Rose Ave., a collaborative effort with longtime friend and musician Dallas Green. The album was released in 2014 under the band name You+Me.
FLYING HIGH
Déjà vu! Pink took on yet another impressive feat when she gave an acrobatic performance during the 2014 Grammys while simultaneously belting out "Just Give Me a Reason."
POP ROYALTY
In 2015, Pink was honored at the 63rd Annual BMI Awards with the President's Award for "her outstanding achievement in songwriting and global impact on pop culture and the entertainment industry." Pink took to the stage to deliver her acceptance speech, saying: "I've always tried to be uncomfortably honest — to the point of oversharing — in my career, and I think for that reason my fans have always said to me, instead of 'I want to be just like you,' they say, 'Thank you for helping me want to be more like myself,' or 'Man, I thought I was the only person who felt that way.' And to that I say, 'Me too.' "
OH, BABY
In 2016, Pink and Hart became second-time parents with the birth of their son, Jameson Moon. "He's delicious," Pink told host Ellen DeGeneres in a phone call on her show, following her son's arrival. As for how Willow is feeling about her little brother? "I literally put Jameson down when she walks in the room," Pink shared. "[Willow is] a little weepy these days so we're working it out."
ICONIC CAREER
Ahead of the MTV Video Music Awards, it was announced that Pink would receive this year's Video Vanguard Award, an honor that has been awarded to Beyoncé, Britney Spears, Kanye West and Rihanna in recent years.
