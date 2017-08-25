From Feeling Missundaztood to Embracing Motherhood: Pink's Life in Photos

POP ROYALTY

In 2015, Pink was honored at the 63rd Annual BMI Awards with the President's Award for "her outstanding achievement in songwriting and global impact on pop culture and the entertainment industry." Pink took to the stage to deliver her acceptance speech, saying: "I've always tried to be uncomfortably honest — to the point of oversharing — in my career, and I think for that reason my fans have always said to me, instead of 'I want to be just like you,' they say, 'Thank you for helping me want to be more like myself,' or 'Man, I thought I was the only person who felt that way.' And to that I say, 'Me too.' "