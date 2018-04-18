Pink had the best reaction when she learned she would be on the cover of PEOPLE’s 2018 Beautiful issue.

Speaking with Ellen DeGeneres for her episode airing Wednesday, the Beautiful Trauma hitmaker, who graces this week’s issue with her 15-month-old son Jameson Moon and 6½-year-old daughter Willow Sage, joked, “I feel more beautiful and I’ve decided that for the whole week that the magazine is out no one is allowed to look me directly in my eyes.”

The mother of two, 38, also recalled that she “laughed out loud” after finding out about the title. “I immediately turned to whoever was in the room and said, ‘Did you ever think this was as good as it gets?’ ” she said.

“I think, honestly, it was Jameson and Willow that secured that deal for me. I’m wondering if in 20 years if Jameson’s gonna be upset about his first cover. I mean, it’s pretty good,” Pink admitted before reenacting her son’s facial expression.

While her younger child has yet to understand the true meaning of his famous mother’s cover, Willow now has another example of what beautiful means — even if she’s still not that impressed.

“She actually just said to me, ‘You know that part on your show where you talk about that time you talked about me?’ She’s talking about the MTV speech,” Pink said when asked about Willow’s reaction, referring back to her viral August 2017 MTV VMAs speech about body image inspired by a time Willow said, “I’m the ugliest girl I know.”

“She goes, ‘Yeah well I still feel that way.’ I was like, ‘For what? That you’re ugly?’ She’s like, ‘Yup, I just want you to know I still feel that way. Nothing you did helped.’ I was like, ’Thanks, babe. Well you know we all feel that way sometimes.’ She’s like, ‘We do?’ I’m like, ‘We’re not doing this again. I have to go,’ ” Pink told DeGeneres.

As for what beautiful means to her, the singer revealed a lot has changed from her teenage perspective.

“I don’t think my 13-year-old self would listen, but I love the way things are changing. And I love that our perception of beauty has completely been knocked on its head,” Pink explained.

“There’s nothing wrong with beautiful and there’s nothing wrong with beautiful on the inside, beautiful on the outside. It’s all different shades, it’s all different sizes. It means whatever it means to you,” she said. “I think on one hand my sense of humor is the best part about all of it and on the other hand, it’s a wonderful time that we’re celebrating all different kinds of people.”

The Ellen DeGeneres Show airs weekdays (check local listings).