Pink Reveals She Has the Flu Ahead of Big Super Bowl Performance: 'Please Give Me My Voice Back'

The Eagles and the Patriots won’t be the only battle going on Sunday at Super Bowl LII.

Pink, who will be singing the “The Star Spangled Banner” in Minneapolis, Minnesota, ahead of the big game will be battling the flu.

The 38-year-old star revealed the news on Instagram Saturday morning, in the caption to a photo of herself at rehearsals.

“Trying to practice the flu away,” she wrote, explaining that her 6½-year-old daughter Willow Sage and 13-month-old son Jameson Moon were to blame for her sickness while lamenting about her disappointment.

“I’ve been waiting to sing this song since 1991 when I saw my idol, Whitney Houston, own this song. And now, my chance has finally come. And it just so happens that this chance comes when I have two small Petri dish kids who literally cough INTO MY MOUTH and rub their snot on my cheek. You can’t write this stuff I swear!” she said.

Pink Pink/Instagram

“And here we are. I’ve arrived at another one of my dreams which is slowly becoming a sort of nightmare,” she continued. “I will tell you, this is one of the biggest honors of my life, singing this song in front of my family, my military family, my dad and brother and step mama and family and the world. And the EAGLES!?!?! I promise I will do my best, as I always do.”

While she blamed her kids for getting her sick, Pink made it clear she wasn’t holding a grudge. “As far as the gremlins that got me into this mess, you can cough at me for the rest of your lives,” she said. “If it’s a contest, babies, you win. #spreadthelove #spreadthegerms #pleasegivememyvoiceback #ificansingimgonnakillit”

RELATED: Pink Slams Grammy President’s ‘Women Need to Step Up’ Remark: We ‘Owned Music This Year’

Pink joins the ranks of Luke Bryan, Lady Gaga, Idina Menzel, Kelly Clarkson and Alicia Keys, who have all performed “The Star-Spangled Banner” ahead of kick-off in recent years.

Before the NFL confirmed her role in January, the singer had fun teasing her fans on Twitter.

“I’m really looking forward to 2018,” she wrote. “I’m really excited about the Grammys. Tour. Some other stuff that’s a secret still and I can’t wait til it’s not a secret.”

Super Bowl LII will be played Sunday at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and will air live on NBC.